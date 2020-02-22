High school public speakers compete at state

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– High schoolers from across central Illinois came to the Peoria Civic Center this weekend for the state speech tournament.

The Illinois High School Association sponsors the tournament and welcomes student public speakers from all high schools in the state. Speakers compete in a variety of speeches including informative speaking, poetry and special occasion speaking (SOS).

Breanna Stanciel from Bloomington competed in the SOS category. She says its an honor to represent her school.

“It’s amazing, I wasn’t expecting to qualify like I was really surprised, but it’s just an amazing feeling that you made it. This is top for the year; this is what we work towards all season,” Stanciel said.

This is the 80th year for the speech tournament and has been held in Peoria since.