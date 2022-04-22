NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — High school seniors got a taste of adulthood Friday at Heartland Community College.

The Regional Office of Education #17 hosted its first “adulting day” at the Normal campus. Students from more than 10 high schools in McLean, Logan, Dewitt, and Livingston counties participated.

The goal for the day was to teach them adulting basics such as banking/finance, insurance and civic engagement. Organizers the workshop helps them because it focuses on topics not always taught in the classroom.

“I mean these topics are touched upon in school and certainly in more specialized classes, but we thought it would be a good opportunity for students to learn a little bit about different topics that would be beneficial to them as they get older and go into the next stage of their life,” said communication director for ROE#17 Victoria Padilla.

She hopes to make this event an annual tradition for the office. Approximately 240 students attended either the morning or afternoon sessions.