High school sports move toward potential fall season

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The IHSA made another move toward a potential fall season. The executive director of IHSA Craig Anderson said they were approved by the Illinois Department of Health Sunday.

High school football players can once again take the gridiron with the phase four return to play guidelines now in place.

Over the last month, athletes have been limited to training in small groups of ten or less. Now up to 50 people are allowed to train together.

“Its exciting in one part, but it’s also a little nervous in another phase of it,” said district 87 athletics director Tony Bauman.

“Safety is primary, we count on our school coaches, our school administrators to maintain this safety,” said Anderson. “Obviously we can’t go out and police all the activities, so we established these guidelines that we believe will permit activities in a safe manner.”

Bloomington High School leaders setting up sanitizing stations near equipment, also making sure coaches and players stay diligent during practice.

“Getting our coaches to understand the importance of wearing a mask and to communicate with the athletes when they’re not engaged in activities to socially distance themselves,” said Bauman.

Bauman says coaches will keep a close eye on athletes, making sure noone comes to practice if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

“We hope that an athlete or family is honest with us if there is a concern or if they do come down with a case that they communicate that with us so we can take the next steps if that we’re to happen,” said Bauman.

Bauman adds the protocols in place right now could change at any moment and they are in constant communication with everyone involved in the athletics program.

