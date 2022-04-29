PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from five different high schools got a taste of Bradley’s Interactive Media Department at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Friday.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum has once again partnered with Bradley’s Interactive Media Department to present FUSE on Saturday, April 29.

FUSE is a day that Bradley students showcase the skills they’ve learned throughout the year. FUSE will have a game art gallery, a video showcase, dome animations, games, and more.

It’s described as a unique showcase of interactive experiences and the culmination of work from various majors in the Interactive Media Department. The day is free to the public.

Friday, 175 high school students came to the museum to have a sneak peek and play with exhibits as part of a “VIP day.”

The student executive producer of FUSE, Maddox Binder, said “This year is the very first VIP day we’ve done for students. In the past, it’s been local business professionals, but we really felt this year that we wanted to show students that are interested in the field exactly what they could be able to do.”

The students came from Morton, Williamsfield, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, and Richwood High Schools.

This year’s FUSE will take place Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peoria Riverfront Museum and is free of charge.