High school students to learn about their different post-graduation options

PEKIN, Ill. — Something many teens and parents don’t realize is senior year may be too late to plan for life after high school. Leaders at Pekin Community High School are hosting juniors and their families for a special meeting tomorrow night.

“Our goal is for them to start forward planning and exploring their options so they don’t get to the end of their senior year and not have a plan,” says Ann Gallinger, a counselor at PCHS.

They’ll learn about different options: 2- and 4-year colleges, the military, and transfer options. And administrators know there’s more to post-high school life than that.

“We’re lucky that we have a really strong career tech program here that has a lot of different resources and avenues for students to get information about the different trades.”

For those who’ve never gone through the process before, they’ll learn about financial aid and scholarship options.

“It’s a scary process to start. If they’re first-generation, it’s their first time going to college or [they’re] not sure where in the workforce they want to go, they’re not sure where to start. This provides a good avenue to get information and start their research process.”

The meeting is Thursday, November 14 at Pekin Community High School from 6:00-7:30pm.