PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The ability to listen, build teamwork and consensus is a key factor that led members of the Pekin City Council to select a high school teacher as the one who would fill a vacant seat.

Chris Onken was picked by councilmembers last week after they interviewed three others in addition to him. The Pekin Community High School physical education teacher could be seated after a vote at Monday night’s meeting.

Onken is expected to fill the spot once held by Becky Cloyd, who resigned at the Nov. 13 meeting. She made the announcement through a post on her Facebook page.

If appointed, he would serve the remainder of Cloyd’s term which ends in May 2025. He could opt to run for reelection.

Pekin Mayor Mary Burress said Onken had the traits she felt were needed for the council, which has had its fair share of controversy in the past year. Disagreements over the direction of the city, its former city manager and other issues garnered airtime and that’s not the attention she and others wanted.

Onken, she said, has spent his career working with others and focusing on team-building. Those are skills, she said, could bring much to City Hall.