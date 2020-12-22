Higher demand for testing prompts COVID-19 drive thru clinic to move

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More people getting tested for COVID-19 in Bloomington prompting a drive thru site to find a new host.

The Campustown Urgent Care site off of Empire Road now located in the parking lot of Central Illinois Regional Airport.

It was formerly at the Sports Enhancement Center down the road but the demand in testing needed more space.

Vice president of Campustown Urgent Care Pam Pliura said its been averaging over 200 tests a day and expects more as holidays approach.

The site has appointments available from 9 am to 4:15 pm five days a week.