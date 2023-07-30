(Stacker) — Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Peoria using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#13. Logan’s Roadhouse

– Rating: 2.5/5 (93 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 240 Conference Center Dr East Peoria, IL 61611

– Categories: Barbecue, Steakhouses, American (Traditional)

#12. BBQ Smokewagon

– Rating: 3.5/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 245 Farmdale Rd East Peoria, IL 61611

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#11. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5/5 (76 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7401 N Grand Prairie Dr Peoria, IL 61615

– Categories: Steakhouses, American (Traditional), Barbecue

#10. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 3.5/5 (95 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 600 Riverside Dr East Peoria, IL 61611

– Categories: Steakhouses, Barbecue, American (Traditional)

#9. Hickory River Smokehouse – Peoria

– Rating: 3.5/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5101 W Holiday Dr Peoria, IL 61615

– Categories: Barbecue, Smokehouse

#8. Country Club BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (67 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2510 W Farmington Rd Peoria, IL 61604

– Categories: Dance Clubs, Barbecue

#7. Slow Hand Craft BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (55 reviews)

– Address: 4450 N Prospect Rd Peoria Heights, IL 61616

– Categories: Barbecue

#6. Mission BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 4513 N Sterling Ave Peoria, IL 61615

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Shop, Sandwiches

#5. The Smo-King Pit

– Rating: 4.0/5 (63 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2200 W War Memorial Dr Ste 206 Peoria, IL 61613

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#4. Dac’s Smokehouse BBQ East Peoria

– Rating: 4.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1100 North Main St Ste 2 East Peoria, IL 61611

– Categories: Barbecue, Smokehouse, Chicken Wings

#3. The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern

– Rating: 4.0/5 (354 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 212 SW Water St Ste B Peoria, IL 61602

– Categories: American (New), Gastropubs, Barbecue

#2. Dac’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0/5 (46 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1200 W Main St Store 11 Peoria, IL 61606

– Categories: Barbecue, Wraps, Sandwiches

#1. Smokin Notes BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 400 Riverside Dr East Peoria, IL 61611

– Categories: Barbecue, Soul Food, Chicken Wings

