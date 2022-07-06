SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an agreement to improve public safety at four highway-rail grade crossings in Peoria.

New automatic flashing lights and gates will be installed at four crossings of the Iowa Interstate Railroad, including crossings at Holiday Harbor Road near Chillicothe, East Washington Street near Rome, East Knox Street near Rome, and River Beach Drive near Mossville.

The estimated cost of these four improved crossings, including the installation of automatic warning systems, is around $1,200,000. This cost will be shared between ICC’s Grade Crossing Protection Fund, which will pay 95%, and the Iowa Interstate Railroad, which will pay the rest.

“Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that’s a win for everyone who uses the crossings,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan in a press release Wednesday.

All work at these crossings is expected to be completed within 18 months of the project’s onset.