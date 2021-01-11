Highway safety group recommends more driving laws in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A national highway safety organization is suggesting Illinois improves its traffic laws.

The recommendation came from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety in their annual roadmap. In 2019 alone, spokespeople for the group said 30,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were injured nationwide as a result of auto crashes.

“Moreover, preliminary 2020 estimates show that while overall miles traveled are down, the fatality rate has jumped dramatically,” said Cathy Chase, President of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

On Monday, the organization released its annual roadmap detailing 16 traffic laws they said saved thousands of lives.

“The roadmap report urges state legislators to pass laws to that end and when coupled with the additional proven actions we support, the life-saving potential is even greater,” Chase said.

In the 2021 report, Illinois received a yellow rating, meaning improvements are needed. Some areas of concern are state laws involving teen driving.

“Driving, it’s just an experience level and that’s where the teens, you could be a 25-year-old new driver and still have these same situations,” said Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

Asbell said in terms of the laws in place, Illinois has a good foundation, but that doesn’t mean more progress can’t be made.

“There’s always room for improvement in anything that we do and this nothing different, we can always do better,” Asbell said.

Instead of the laws themselves, Asbell said a larger concern is the ability to enforce them.

“It’s just having the resources to enforce them, to educate them, to make people aware of them. That’s the number one problem I see moving forward,” Asbell said.