PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man who is accused of hijacking a vehicle and then hitting two people has turned himself in.

Murray Shipp, 51, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday. He was arrested for vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, battery, and attempted robbery.

Shipp has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

As previously reported, two individuals were injured after a vehicular hijacking that occurred near Knoxville and Richmond Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the hijacking victim told police a man approached her while she was seated in her vehicle and forcibly removed her from her vehicle

While the suspect, now identified as Shipp, was fleeing in the vehicle, he struck a bystander and fled the scene before police arrived.

AMT and the Peoria Fire Department were on the scene and provided medical aid to both victims, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital.