GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hill Correctional Center inmate was convicted of aggravated battery Monday.

William Brown assaulted a correctional officer while she was working in a housing wing on June 19, 2022.

According to a press release from the Knox County State’s Attorney, Brown forcefully grabbed the officer and threw her to the ground. Another inmate intervened and positioned himself between Brown and the officer, allowing her to exit the wing and receive help.

Brown was found guilty, resulting in a Class 2 felony. Due to Brown’s eligibility for an extended-term sentence, he may face a maximum of 14 more years. This new sentence will be added to the sentences he is already serving.

The sentencing phase of the trial is set to take place in August.