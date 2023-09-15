PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Today starts Hispanic Heritage Month and Peorians are still celebrating with an event at Morton Square Park.

Festivities include a caravan featuring cars and dancing horses and celebrating Hispanic heritage from the Peoria Riverplex all the way to the park.

Those who came out enjoyed live music and plenty of vendors. The celebration honors the culture, heritage, and contributions of Hispanic Americans.

Cesar Vargas is a participant in La Caravana and says this is a festive time of year in the Hispanic community.

Vargas said, “We know July 4th is Independence Day, and there’s going to be a celebration, a cookout, a barbecue somewhere, and this is the same thing with this kind of event, La Caravana, in that we know something’s going to be going on, someone’s organizing something somewhere for us to do.”

Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from Friday until October 15. Mexican Independence Day is Sept. 16th.