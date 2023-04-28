PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — One of Peoria’s historic school buildings is coming down Monday.

Harrison School was built 122 years ago on the South side of Peoria. Last year, the city of Peoria gained ownership of this property and McKinley School.

The total cost to tear down both buildings is $2 million. Half of that money is coming from a community project funding grant.

The Peoria historical society kept the Harrison school sign and stage curtains and will preserve any other historic artifacts from the schools.

The city’s Community Development Director Joe Dulin said once the buildings are gone, there’s plenty of potential for a green area or new housing.

“Yes, a lot of people are going to be sad from the nostalgia point of view to see it go but understand the kind of blight it causes in the community there. And while it’s sad, I think everyone’s excited to see it removed,” said Dulin.

Demolition is set for Monday at 9 a.m.