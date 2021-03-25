Historic theater in Peoria looking to hire full-time and part-time employees

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the pandemic came last year, the live events industry was among those hit the hardest.

Concert trade publication Pollstar said the live events industry lost $30 billion in revenue in 2020, not to mention thousands of jobs.

And now, a sign things are going back to normal. The historic Scottish Rite Theater in Peoria announced its looking to add staff.

The theater, known for putting on the Christmas Carol during the holidays, is being restored to its former glory by the KDB Group and set to reopen soon. No opening date has been announced yet.

Full-time positions include box office manager and event manager, along with multiple part-time positions.