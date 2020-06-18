History Channel’s ‘It’s How You Get There’ comes through central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria will soon be seen on screens around the country.

The History Channels’ show ‘It’s How You Get There,’ stopped by the river city Thursday.

The shows’ host told us what they think about the place we call home.

“A beautiful place, I didn’t know what to expect coming here,” said It’s How You Get There host Sam Nehme.

Showcasing the place we call home. Nehme says Peoria really impressed him.

“The view is amazing, what we have behind us, you definitely don’t have that in South Florida, which is where I’m from. It’s definitely been an interesting journey,” Nehme said, referring to Grandview Drive.

Each show is filmed in a new location, showcasing different modes of transportation in each city. Enjoy Peoria’s CEO JD Dalfonso says he’s thrilled the river city is going to be broadcasted nation-wide.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity when you have a nationally-recognized channel and TV show broadcasted to hundreds of thousands of people to showcase what we have to offer in Peoria,” Dalfonso said. “And to focus on transportation, I think it’s a phenomenal opportunity to promote the area which we call home. Really excited to see this come together and really see the final production as we get to tout central Illinois and Peoria.”

Dalfonso says he will get to speak about Peoria and its’ rich history for the show, which he is honored to do.

“This is a prime hub that we call home that’s seen innovation through transportation,” Dalfonso said. “This is the fun part of this show that we get to showcase Peoria, its’ amenities, and some of the great things we have to offer.”

The show hosts started the day out at Bob Lindsay Honda, who is going to supply the vehicles for them to travel in while they’re here.

“They’re just going through detailing the cars, having some fun with them, they’re gonna drive a couple around town and talk about them. We’re letting them choose what they wanna drive,” said Jodi Lindsay, Relationship Marketing Manager for Bob Lindsay Acura & Honda.

Nehme says Bob Lindsay Acura & Honda is incredible.

“Great people, I could just tell Bob has been in the business for a long time. We talked about dealerships, I’ve got a few back in Florida, just being able to talk to him about that and the history he has with it has been pretty amazing,” Nehme said.

Sam Nehme says his show was put on hold due to COVID-19. He says hopefully this episode, which should air in September, will remind people of what we have here in central Illinois.

“This is our first episode that we’re filming back after the COVID. I think the people here, the locals, probably have forgotten the beauty they have in their environments you don’t have in other parts of the country,” Nehme said.

Nehme says they’ll also stop by the Peoria Riverfront Museum, Spirit of Peoria, and Peoria International Airport among other locations.