PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At the intersection of University Street and Main Street in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood, a hit-and-run accident took place Monday morning.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, one car struck another and one of the drivers fled the scene.

She said there are no reports of an arrest or injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.