Hit country stars will be in Peoria this weekend for the annual Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As CDC guidelines ease and people across the nation get vaccinated, events like music festivals are making a come back.

In Peoria, country music stars are on their way.

What may have had people saying no this time last year, has taken a turn as the nation is starting to slowly reopen.

“We’re one of the first festivals in the nation since the pandemic,” said USA Concerts & Events President, Wayne Klein.

The annual Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival made a comeback this year but Klein said it was definitely tricky with ever changing COVID regulations.

“We jumped through a ton of hoops to get where we are today but that was just part of it,” said Klein.

One of those obstacles was ticket sales.

“Ticket sales are starting to vamp up this week, at first they were a little slow because people were unsure what was going on but they know the festival is happening,” said Klein.

Another hurdle was keeping fans spread out.

“Our capacity, we’re only going half so people have room,” said Klein.

That’s why for the first time ever, the festival will be held at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The venue stretches more than 50 acres. The Vice President of the complex, Rick Gaa said it’s going to benefit all of Peoria.

“It’s going to be packed, the restaurants, gas stations the grocery stores, its going to be a big weekend for Peoria to kick off the summer,” said Gaa.

The festival will kick off Thursday, with headliner Florida Georgia Line. Followed by Fridays headliner, Sam Hunt and Saturdays, Jon Pardi.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. for early check-in. Parking opens at 2 p.m. each day.

For additional information, you can visit their Facebook.