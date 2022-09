BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend.

Police have already caught 2 pigs Monday morning

Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.

It’s not clear how or when this pack of pigs made their way in Bartonville.