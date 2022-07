PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local celebrities took part in the Heart of Illinois (HOI) Fair’s Celebrity Swine Showmanship Competition Wednesday.

Among the participants was WMBD TV reporter Shabnam Danesh, who tried her hand at showing a prize pig.

Peoria Public School Board President Gregory Wilson won the competition, and Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins was the runner-up.

The HOI Fair will continue through July 23.

Anyone who would like to learn more can go to the fair’s website.