“Holding On to Each Other” new mural in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new mural in Bloomington, titled “Holding On to Each Other”.

This past summer, kids in the Bloomington-Normal Boys & Girls Club were asked to write a poem. Their work was combined into a larger piece, which caught the interest of local artist Bruce Clark, who decided to made their words into a visual interpretation.

On Monday his work, featuring the face of George Floyd and two young people talking to each other, was dedicated.

“It has potential to be divisive, but at the same time it has the potential to be constructive,” said Clark. The significance, for me personally, is that this mural signifies a voice to a very felt experience that a lot of people are sharing around the world.”

The mural is located on the west side of the building located at 724 West Washington Street in Bloomington.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected