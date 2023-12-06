PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Central Illinois is home to many holiday events, you can find a list of them below by city:

East Peoria

Festival of Lights: Dec. 15, 20, 25, 27

“Let us light up your holiday season at the East Peoria Festival of Lights!



The drive-through electric park is the Festival of Lights’ signature event! Folepi’s Winter Wonderland features the majority of the Parade of Lights floats and many other lighted displays”

Celebrating Hannukah: Dec. 12, 1 College Dr, East Peoria, IL 61635

“Join us for an enlightening session where we explore the traditions of this Jewish holiday. Painting activities will be available, and we invite you to bring a little extra warmth to the season by donating nonperishable goods for Jewish families in need. Let’s celebrate and share the spirit of giving together!”

Christmas Splendor Contest: Dec. 7

“Untangle the lights, inflate the inflatable decorations and show your holiday spirit by entering the Christmas Splendor Exterior Decorating Contest. Enter or nominate your home, business, church or school.”

Peoria

Crimson Door Holiday Sale: Dec 1 – Dec. 22

“The Peoria Art Guild is hosting the Crimson Door Holiday Sale at their new, secondary location in the Shoppes At Grand Prairie. The sale will feature artwork and products made by local artist members.”

Gnome for the Holidays: Gnome Painting Workshop: Dec. 8, 3546 W Chartwell Rd, Peoria, IL

“Get into the holiday spirit with our Gnome Painting Workshop, where you can unleash your creativity and paint adorable gnomes!

Luthy Lights: Dec. 8-9, Dec. 15-16, Dec. 22-23, 2520 N Prospect Rd, Peoria, IL

“Looking for something fun and festive this holiday season? Join us at Luthy Lights for an enchanting illuminated garden experience featuring themed light scenes, beverages from our Parks on Tap Traveling TapHouse, live music and the seasonal celebration of poinsettias in the Conservatory. Our Moonlighting at PIA gift shop will also be hosting a one-stop boutique shop during the event. Stop on by anytime and enjoy a fun respite during the holiday and enjoy catching up with old friends or creating new ones. Let the season of joy begin!”

Polar Express Breakfast With Santa: Dec. 9, 222 SW Washington St, Peoria, IL

“Event begins in the Gilmore Auditorium Break out your holiday PJs and join us for a magical holiday morning with Santa and friends! Enjoy a delicious breakfast with specially themed activities followed by”The Polar Express” in the Giant Screen Theater. Each child receives a gift. Breakfast will include: cheesy scrambled eggs, tater tots, applewood smoked bacon, sausage patties, fresh fruit and sugar pearl waffles. After the movie, feel free to explore all exhibitions, including BODY WORLDS RX and watch a planetarium show! Seating is limited, register now.”

The Nutcracker: Dec. 9, 201 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL

“This family holiday tradition features 100 of our dancers joined by professional artists dancing the roles of Drosselmeyer, Sugar Plum Fairy & Cavalier, plus live music by Heartland Festival Orchestra. This festive classic is a treat for audiences of all ages!”

Winter Wonderland: Dec. 9

“Come experience the magic of the Holiday season with this new quintessential event in Glen Oak Park. Enjoy an elf-tastic craft at the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum in Santa’s workshop! From there, head on over to Peoria Zoo to visit the grand Christmas Tree, take photos with Santa, and enjoy cookie decorating, hot cocoa, and letters to Rudolph. Hop, jump or skip on over to Luthy Botanical Garden to enjoy the poinsettia show, gift shop hosted by Moonlighting at PIA , free family photos and a craft! Fun, Fun! Yeah we got it!”

Holiday Diaper Drive: Dec. 11, 5407 N University St # B, Peoria, IL

“The holiday season is a time of joy as we come together with family and friends, but for some families, it can be a time of uncertainty as they struggle to meet basic needs. Diapers, baby wipes and diaper cream are some of the most sought-after items for young families and women.”

Design Your Own Ugly Holiday Sweater: Dec. 12, Lincoln Park, 1312 W Lincoln Ave, Peoria, IL

“Don’t have an Ugly Sweater for that office holiday party or Ugly Sweater Day at school? No worries! Design your very own Ugly Holiday Sweater and wear it with pride! Bring your own sweater to uglify. Please call 309-497-2600 to register.”

A Jolly Holiday Adventure: Dec. 15-16, Dec. 17

“Peoria Players Theatre and Peoria Area Performing Arts School are once again teaming up for their annual holiday production! Formerly known as Holiday Special, this year’s title is A Jolly Holiday Adventure. The show will still feature all the singing, dancing, merriment and holiday tunes you are used to — along with a live orchestra — and this year’s production will also feature a special storyline and will originate a central Illinois family tradition for years to come!”

Run Run Rudolph 5K: Dec. 16, 311 Southwest Water Street, Peoria, IL

“This December, run with Rudolph and ShaZam! Naughty or Nice, this is a family-friendly event for people of all ages! Come run with ShaZam Racing one last time in 2023!”

Brunch with Santa: Dec. 16

“Join us for a festive holiday celebration at Peoria Zoo! Enjoy brunch in the Zambezi River Lodge, a meet and greet with Mr. Claus himself and holiday activities that include cookie decorating and crafts! Includes admission to the Zoo for the rest of the day!”

Peoria Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays: Dec. 17

“Create Holiday memories with your loved ones at the PSO’s 2023 Home for the Holidays concert.”

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: Dec. 21, 201 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.”

Boxing Day 2023: Dec. 26, 7800 N Sommer St Ste 302, Peoria, IL

“Join us for Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26th. Bring your friends, family, and loved ones for Breakfast or Lunch and celebrate Boxing Day with us. Opening at 9am for breakfast fry-ups and English Premier League Football, we will be serving a hybrid breakfast-lunch menu all morning and through the start of the afternoon. Kitchen closes at 2pm. Bar closing at 4pm. Don’t forget to wear your favorite onesie!”

Pekin

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play: Dec. 10

“Join WACT Playhouse of the Air circa 1946 as 5 talented Actors and a sound tech tackle the Dickens Classic! A Christmas Carol : A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry is a unique show that you definitely don’t want to miss!”

Ho Ho Homicide @ the GOLDEN Acres Retirement Community: Dec. 16

“It’s that time of year – the much-anticipated Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at Golden Acres Retirement Community. The senior residents look forward to this special event every year. So, get that old sweater out of the closet, adorn it with holiday spirit and wear it with style. This promises to be a party to die for…. literally for at least one guest!!”

TAPS: Stretch & Fetch! Holiday Yoga with PUPPIES!: Dec. 17

“If you enjoy Yoga… or just LOVE puppies… then this is the fundraiser for you!

Julie Rhoades from Yoga 4 Life will be leading you through Yoga poses while puppies give you encouragement… or you can just pet the puppies.”

German Christmas Dinner: Dec. 20, 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL

“Take a break from making dinner (or shopping) and enjoy a Traditional German Christmas Dinner… dine in or carry out!”

Twin Cities

Wild Lights at the Zoo!: Dec. 8

“Need help getting into the Holiday Season? Join us for an evening walk through the Zoo all decked out with lights and decorations for the Holidays. There will be fun activities for the kids (kids at heart too!) and a craft. Enjoy some hot chocolate and an opportunity to purchase a $3 kit to make your own s’more! For more information, please email Silvia Schuh at sschuh@cityblm.org or call (309) 434 – 2826.”

Christmas at the Mansions: Dec. 9

“The David Davis Mansion and Ewing Manor will again be featured on the popular Christmas at the Mansions tour in Bloomington-Normal on Saturday, Dec. 9. Tours run from 2-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and can be purchased at Casey’s Garden Shop, AB Hatchery, Donny B’s Popcorn, and Hy-Vee, or online. Tickets will be sold at each location on the day of the event for $20 per person.”

Breakfast with Santa at the Zoo!: Dec. 9

“Enjoy a continental-style breakfast at the Zoo! There will be a chance to meet with Santa himself and take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus. Enjoy a ride on the carousel and an animal encounter!

Spots for this event fill up fast so don’t delay! Enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Zoo! Meet some animals and enjoy breakfast. $10 for members and $15 for non-members.”

10th Annual Ugliest Sweater Run: Dec. 9

“Put on your best holiday cheer and come out to Miller Park for the 10th Annual Ugliest Sweater Run with Bloomington Parks & Rec, and Fleet Feet Bloomington.”

Shake It Up 1 Year Anniversary With The Share Alike Holiday Show: Dec. 9

“Come celebrate the 1 Year Anniversary of Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge & Eatery with a bang! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music, laughter, and holiday cheer at our venue on West Front Street, Bloomington, IL, USA.”

Christkindl Market: Dec. 9

“This two-day holiday market will be set up indoors at the Destihl Brewery.”

Jasper’s Java Christmas Extravaganza!: Dec. 10

“Join us for our Christmas Event! Pictures with Santa from 1pm-5pm (Free with the purchase of a drink!), a meet & greet with Jasper the dog from 1pm – 3pm, Real-life Reindeer from 3pm – 5pm, and Live Music and Caroling!”

Holiday Cookie Decorating Class with Van Horn Sweets: Dec. 17, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard

“Van Horn’s expert decorator Tisha will provide instruction and everything you need; cookies, icing, sprinkles, and a box to take your awesome creations home, but YOU are the main ingredient for a great time! Join us at the vineyard for a festive and fun event.”

The Prophecy Show – A Tribute To Trans Siberian Orchestra: Dec. 20, 600 N East St, Bloomington, IL

“Launching their 17th touring season of an extravagant Christmas musical production! This powerhouse group of classically trained musicians come together to create nothing short of an electrifying evening of holiday rock music. Performing in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy Show has spared no details when it comes to the costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog.”

Holiday Indoor Farmers’ Market: Dec. 23

“Celebrate the festive season at our Holiday Farmers’ Market from 9 am-12 pm at the Grossinger Motors Arena. Get all your last-minute shopping done whether you’re looking for gifts or food to celebrate with we have it all!”