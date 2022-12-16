Holiday Fruit Salsa

This sweet salsa is sure to be a hit at your holiday party!

Ingredients

2 cups of finely diced pineapple

2 cups of finely diced avocado

1 cup of pomegranate seeds

½ cup of diced red onion

2 packed Tablespoons of finely chopped fresh mint

2 Tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice

4 teaspoons of honey

Directions

Combine pineapple, avocado, pomegranate seeds, red onion, and mint in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk lime juice, and honey together. Pour over salsa ingredients and

toss gently to combine.

Serving suggestions:

Garnish with fresh mint and serve with cinnamon sugar pita chips.

Serves 10

