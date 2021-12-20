Holiday meal boxes from Peoria’s Salvation Army helps relieve financial burden for families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, more than 200 holiday meal boxes were distributed to families at Peoria’s Salvation Army headquarters. But in the whole tri-county area, leaders said more than 4,500 were prepared for distribution.

Staff said while there are no eligibility or income requirements to receive the boxes, families had to sign up back in November.

The funding and packaging came from the Peoria Journal-Star, HyVee, the Midwest Food Bank, and all other monetary donations the Salvation Army gets throughout the year.

Tri-County Social Services Director, Rachael Cansino, said giving families in need a nice holiday meal takes some burdens off those families with all the stress the holidays bring.

“Well, I think most people say ‘food is where the heart is,’ and when you can provide a meal where you can get together with your family, that offers a time to come together and share stories and just be closer together,” she said.

Cansino said the holidays are often a time where families are strained financially.

“I think an important part of providing the food boxes during the holiday time– people are already needing a little bit of extra income or wanting to spend their expenses elsewhere for maybe gifts or any other home repairs or car repairs or just any other needs,” she said. “So this box kind of supplements so they don’t have to go out and spend the money on the food.”

The Salvation Army’s food pantry is open every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the location on Adams St. in downtown Peoria.