PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The holiday season can be incredibly stressful, especially when you’re fighting against symptoms of depression and anxiety. We sat down with Dr. Brian Curtis to discuss how to handle mental health challenges during the holiday season.
Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The holiday season can be incredibly stressful, especially when you’re fighting against symptoms of depression and anxiety. We sat down with Dr. Brian Curtis to discuss how to handle mental health challenges during the holiday season.