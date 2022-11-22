Join Community Players Theatre for a cabaret-style holiday production. Holiday on Robinhood Lane is being showcased from December 8th until December 11th. The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday productions will start at 7:30 PM and the Sunday production will be at 2:30 PM. The theatre is located at 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington, IL 61701.



Check out our interview with one of the cast members, Matt Drat, to learn more about what you can expect from the winter show. You can also visit the Community Players Theatre website for more information.