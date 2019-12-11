Holiday sensory experience lights up, raises money for the Eastlight Theatre

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A new awe-inspiring attraction is raising money for the Eastlight Theatre this year.

The Holiday Light and Sound Spectacular is a 360-degree sensory experience and is a part of the Festival of Lights.

Hundreds of lights sparkle and flash to the beat of your favorite holiday songs, entertaining the whole family.

“This 360 experience is a great show for all ages, from seniors down to little kids. It’s got a great variety of music, all the way from rock style to traditional Christmas songs, acapella, a little trap music, and a little bit of jazz as well,” said David Worent, a volunteer with the Eastlight Theatre.

The ‘Spectacular’ set up took hours to build, program, and prepare for the holiday season.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for high school kids and younger. The funds will help support the Eastlight Theatre shows and programs.

Shows run until December 30 and are Sunday-Thursday 6 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 to 11 p.m. The experience is inside the Fon du Lac Park District Administration Center.