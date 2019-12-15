1  of  2
Holiday shoppers are making their list, checking it twice

PEORIA, Ill. — The holidays are just a few days away and shoppers are making sure they have all of their gifts.

On Saturday, people at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie got some present shopping in.

Shoppers braved the cold temperatures, going store to store hunting for the perfect gifts.

Some had checklists they were completing, and others were winging it.

One shopper said this week is crunch time for finding presents.

“I have a really big family and it’s kinda hard to get something really personal for everyone, so that’s kinda my mission today,” said Emily Lynn.

With just days left to find those perfect gifts, Lynn is feeling the pressure and stress of the season.

Ahead of the holidays, check out store and mall hours as many are switching to holiday hours.

