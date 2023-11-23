PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The holidays also can lead to higher stress levels for shoppers.

Jennifer Siemens, an associate marketing professor at Clemson University, commented on the various stressors caused by holiday shopping.

She explained how online advertising can be a double-edged sword as the sheer amount of advertising can be overwhelming. However, the use of AI in advertising leads to more targeted ads which she says is beneficial both to the brand and the consumer.

Siemens said, “Whether it would be the expectation to spend, to pick the perfect gift, a lot of people don’t like the crowds in the stores, the pressures of getting together with family and what all of that entails, and so just in general, the holidays tend to be a heightened level of stress for all individuals.”

She also encourages shoppers to stick to their budgets during the holiday season.

“There’s a temptation to buy it now and deal with paying later. ‘Buy now, pay later’ through credit cards and things like that actually have been shown to be detrimental to consumers’ overall wellbeing.

She also commented on the pressure that consumers face to provide a “fantasy-like” experience and to pick the “perfect gift” for loved ones.