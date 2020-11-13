Holiday travel expected to be impacted by COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner but with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the country, it seems more people are deciding not to travel.

“This year Thanksgiving travel is going to be very different than what it has been in past years,” said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart. “It’s going to be on the lighter side when it comes to the typical number of travelers on the road and at airports.”

AAA projects numbers to be down nearly 15% in Illinois from last year. Anyone that does want to travel will most likely drive.

Fran Strebing, director of marketing at Central Illinois Regional Airport said, while they have seen more people flying since the beginning of the pandemic, she also predicts a similar trend.

“It’s hard to put a number on it but at this point, we know it will be less than what we have seen in previous,” said Strebing. “Probably down around 30-40% over the last Thanksgiving holiday.”

With there will be a takeaway from normal holiday travel, there will still be people boarding planes to visit relatives.

Strebing notes airlines have been doing everything they can to keep flying a safe experience.

“I think those folks who are comfortable traveling are getting out there,” said Strebing. “We know the airlines have done a great job putting protocols and cleaning protocols and filters in place, mask mandates.”

Ultimately, the CDC recommends staying home this holiday season, but if you do plan to travel AAA urges to follow public health guidelines.