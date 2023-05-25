PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Memorial Day and other summer holidays quickly approaching, that means more cars on the road and an increased risk of accidents happening.

If traveling by car, Illinois state police trooper Jayme Bufford said there is a “fatal four” to stay away from. That is speeding, driving under the influence, not wearing a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

Bufford also said that drivers should be aware of Scott’s Law, and to change lanes when an emergency vehicle is parked on the shoulder.

“Make sure while you’re driving this holiday weekend that you’re paying attention and being cognizant of stationary emergency vehicles on the side of the road, move over if possible, and in all cases slow down for those emergency vehicles,” Bufford said.

If traveling by air, Director of Airports Gene Olson said that it is important to hide any valuables in your car and to make sure that your car is locked.

“We’ve had a theft problem out here but every car that has been stolen has either been a rental car that is rented under false pretenses, or it’s been a car where someone has left the door unlocked and left the keys in it, so definitely, hide your valuables, take your key, lock your car,” Olson said.

Olson also mentioned that statistically, flying is the safest form of transportation. He also said that Memorial Day weekend is usually not a busy weekend for the airport, but that passengers should still arrive early to their flight.