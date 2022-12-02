Holiday Veggie Pizza Wreath

A fun and festive appetizer for this holiday season!

Number of Servings: 12

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 9-12 minutes

Ingredients

1 – 8 ounce can of reduced fat refrigerated crescent rolls

4 ounces 1/3 less fat cream cheese, room temperature

4 ounces of non-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon dried dill

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 stalk green onion, chopped

1 ½ cups chopped broccoli florets

¼ cup chopped cucumber (leave seeds out)

¼ cup chopped sugar snap peas

¼ cup chopped red bell pepper (plus 2 sliced rings and 2 long slices for the bow – see directions for slicing)

Other Optional veggies: chopped green bell pepper, sliced radish, halved cherry tomatoes



Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Unroll the dough and cut along the middle serrated lines to form 4 rectangles. Fold each rectangle in half.

3. On your prepared baking sheet, lay the dough down to form a circle, overlapping the edges. Then, press down on the dough, so the width of the ring is about 4 inches.

4. Place in oven and bake for 9-12 minutes, or until the dough is golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes.

5. In a small bowl, mix together the cream cheese and Greek yogurt until smooth. Add in the dill, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Mix to combine.

6. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the dough in an even layer.

7. Top the wreath with green onion, broccoli florets, cucumber, sugar snap peas, and red pepper. Press vegetables down lightly into the cream cheese to hold them in place.

8. To make the bow, cut three rings off the bottom of the pepper. Use two rings to form the top of the bow. Cut one ring in half to make the ribbon of the bow.

9. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours or overnight before serving.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.