WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– As holiday shopping wraps up, one local business is picking up traction.

Holland’s Caramel Corn is a popcorn shop located in Washington Square and they’ve had a successful holiday season and 2023 year according to manager Steve Helmuth.

Helmuth said the business continues to grow from year to year.

“It’s just as good, if not slightly better as we continue to branch out. Overall, the weather has cooperated this year, which is always fantastic. It’s been a really good year,” he said.

This time of the year is their busy season as popcorn makes “a great gift” according to Helmuth.

He says small businesses are vital to communities such as Washington.

“When you’re in a small business, it’s more community, which is 100 percent Washington. We’re all about community and supporting each other,” Helmuth said.

Helmuth said the business does plenty of wholesale work throughout central Illinois, or as Helmuth put it, “the Peoria, Bloomington, and Galesburg area.”

The owners of Holland’s Caramel Corn own two other businesses in the square, Holland’s Mercantile and Homespun. The family are descendants of William Holland, who helped found the city of Washington.