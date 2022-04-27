PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At sunset on Wednesday, April 27, the Jewish community will be commemorating Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During this time, Jewish people reflect on all the lives lost during World War II. Six million Jewish people and five million other innocent people were murdered by the nazi regime.

President Joe Biden also recognized April 24 through May 1 as a week for the victims and survivors of the holocaust. Biden has asked that the country take the week to pause and remember victims and survivors of the war.

“We hear many times people say never again, what it really, what our focus is, is to educate about hatred and bigotry that it starts with words, it didn’t start with gassing people. It started with words and societal acceptance of marginalizing and dehumanizing a group of people,” said Sue Kats, executive director for the Jewish Federation of Peoria.

The Day of Remembrance will end at sundown on April 28.