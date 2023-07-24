BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred near the 700 block of Fairmont Drive on Saturday.

According to a department news release, officers responded to the scene at about 12:42 p.m.

During the investigation, officers located evidence of a shooting, and found damage to a nearby residence and vehicle that was caused by gunfire.

No injuries were reported. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Weston Gresham at (309) 434-2570 or wgresham@cityblm.org.