Home being demolished after Sunday fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in Peoria was slated for immediate demolition after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to a Peoria Fire Department news release, firefighters were sent to 3417 W. Mary Knoll Ct. around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Fire was showing, officials said, from the front and side of what was determined to be a vacant home, though family members of the owner were working on the home at the time the fire broke out.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in ten minutes.

The cause of the fire was accidental. Fire officials said Peoria’s Building and Code Enforcement department determined the house needed to be demolished, and that work to that end would start later Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

