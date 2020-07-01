Home care workers demand ‘Pandemic pay,’ personal protective equipment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Calling for pandemic pay and personal protective equipment.

That’s what home care workers in Peoria did on Wednesday, rallying outside the Labor Temple in downtown Peoria.

These workers are personal assistants, who provide home care services for people with disabilities through the DHS Home Services Program.

The workers say they’ve worked behind the scenes through the entire pandemic, going into the homes of seniors and people with disabilities, but have been ignored and undervalued.

“Pandemic pay would acknowledge the risk that we are taking each day, with the work that we do. Retail workers, grocery store workers, nursing home workers and so many others are receiving additional compensation during this pandemic. They deserve that, and so do home care workers,” said Janine Gaten.

Janine says 87 percent of home care workers are women, and more than half are women of color. She says the state and country have failed to value home care workers.

“This failure to value home care work and the workforce has its roots in sexism and in the same systemic racism that we’ve seen spark demonstrations over the last month worldwide,” said Kaitlin Youngblood in a press release sent to WMBD. “We already know that people of color have been disproportionately impacted by this virus, and Black and brown home care workers have been especially aware of this fact as they navigate their communities to provide vital services.”

They’re asking for pandemic pay, and PPE, as they say the pandemic is far from over.

“Home care workers and the people we provide services for, cannot be asked to continue to fend for ourselves another day, and the risks we are taking cannot be ignored anymore,” Gaten said.

The Labor Temple is located at 400 NE Jefferson Street.