PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Brown Street and SW Jefferson Avenue Tuesday,

According to a Peoria fire news release, fire crews were first dispatched at 3:18 a.m., upon arrival they saw heavy fire coming from the home. Fire crews had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Due to the amount of damage, City of Peoria code enforcement decided to perform an emergency demolition on the home. The fire caused an estimated $70,000 worth of damages.

Peoria police also responded and provided traffic control during this incident.