Home engulfed in flames brings multiple fire departments to Dunlap; homeowner arrested for arson

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is behind bars after reportedly lighting his own home on fire along Route 91, where Peoria and Dunlap meet.

The fire started around 8:30 Tuesday morning, bringing in numerous fire departments to battle the flames.

Smoke and flames completely destroyed the house.

“It’s a total destruction, total loss,” said Dunlap Fire Protection District Chief Jim Hanson.

The black smoke billowed in the sky, you could see it along Route 91, Alta Road, and The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Even at 6:00 p.m., you could still see smoke coming from objects at the scene and smell charred remnants of the destroyed home.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed 41-year-old Justin Haliburton was taken into custody at the scene. He was found walking down his driveway, he is also the owner of this home according to the Peoria County GIS website.

Now, what was a $357,000 home is all burnt rubble.

The house fire caused traffic to shut down for hours Tuesday morning.

Dunlap’s Fire Chief tells WMBD they had multiple challenges attacking the flames. The first was finding a water source.

“When we’re out here, even though we’re just on the north edge of Peoria, it’s still rural,” said Fire Chief Jim Hanson.

“When Dunlap did get on the scene, they had a tanker that was able to supply water. Water supply was the big problem for us,” said Peoria Fire Department Division Chief Michael Morgan.

The second was a propane tank adjacent to the home.

“Ameren comes, they secure the utilities for us. If we’re gonna go inside, we have to make sure the electricity is off. We all know water and electricity don’t mix well. In this case, we didn’t have natural gas we had a propane tank adjacent to the bravo side of the building. We immediately got a handline on it to keep it cool so we don’t have an explosion which would’ve taken everyone out,” Hanson said.

Peoria fire was first on the scene, there was confusion after on whose call it was.

Over the scanner it came in as a City of Peoria response, but it ended up being Dunlap’s call.

“AMT they provide a water rehab if one of the guys gets hurt, we have help for them. Or if someone were in the structure. We had Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, they were helping control traffic, helping investigate what they saw when they first got here. ISP was here helping,” Chief Hanson said.

Multiple other departments responded. Brimfield, Chillicothe, Akron-Princeville as well as Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, Peoria Police, and Illinois State Police.

Division Chief Morgan said this fire required the additional manpower.

“This was at least an hour, hour and a half before we actually had it completely knocked down,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the call came in after people driving by saw the smoke and flames.

“By the time we got on the scene it was already coming out of the eaves, the neighbors had reported they saw fire coming out of the eaves, which is the lower part of the roof,” Morgan said. “We made an interior attack to start with, but it had advanced so far we ended up ordering the crews outside to do a defensive attack. For the fact it had gotten such a headstart on us.”

Tuesday night, the Peoria City Council decided to cut 22 fire positions and two engines. One of the engines was on the scene Tuesday.

“Engine 20 is the closest machine in the City of Peoria to us,” Chief Hanson said.

Mayor Jim Ardis told WMBD Wednesday the City of Peoria receives no compensation when responding to fires in surrounding areas. He says it’s done as a courtesy.

“Will the decisions we made last night impact fire service times? Yes, they will. That fire in Dunlap identifies the fact that a volunteer fire department is not capable of arriving quickly and being able to respond to a fire,” Mayor Ardis said.

The question now remains, will Peoria receive any sort of federal funding to help during the COVID-19 pandemic? Mayor Ardis said, don’t hold your breath.

“We’ve been holding our breath on that since April and we haven’t seen anything. I’m not getting real strong signals that we are going to see something. If that comes, it’ll enter into the big picture of things which is $30 million this year and a potentially $20-30 million next year all because of COVID,” Mayor Ardis said.

Mayor Ardis said it was between making cuts to the fire department or raising people’s taxes.

“If the taxpayers in the City of Peoria say “We will pay more for more service” I don’t think the council would have a problem saying we’re gonna reopen a fire station, we’re gonna hire additional police officers,” Mayor Ardis said.

Chief Hanson said the Peoria Fire Department has been very helpful to surrounding communities.

“One of the greatest things they provide is a MABAS tactical rescue team. that’s HAZMAT, that’s collapse rescue, water rescue,” Chief Hanson said. “We’re all here to help each other. Regardless of union, non-union, to me, it doesn’t matter.”

Neighborhood House CEO Becky Rossman said Peoria Firefighters Local 50 have helped her non-profit out on numerous occasions.

“When our power went out, we actually had 4 people trapped in an elevator. They were there and had them out within ten minutes. With firehouse 4 losing an engine, I’m not sure we’re going to have those response times,” Rossman said. “Someone had a seizure and needed to be rushed to the hospital. She needed those EMT services, within 5 minutes we had people from 4 House there and taking care of our workers.” Becky Rossman | CEO |Neighborhood House

Rossman said the cut to firefighters and engines will be detrimental to Peoria’s Southside.

“It definitely worries me. I’ve been at Neighborhood House for over 7 years and I continuously see different kind of services stripped. It’s a food dessert, there’s not equitable care to medical, dental, or mental health services. Now you’re taking away public safety in one of the areas that need it the most,” Rossman said.

There were no injuries to anyone at the home, firefighters, or pets.

If you’d like to see our coverage of when the cuts were made Tuesday night, you can find the story here.