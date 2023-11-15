PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The rear portion of a Galesburg home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night but no one was injured.

According to the Galesburg Fire Department, firefighters were called to home which was in the middle of the 700 block of West South Street just after 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the rear of the house.

No one was home at the time and no pets were found within the home.

Preliminary damages are estimated at approximately $20,000.

The rear of the first floor sustained heavy fire damage and smoke damage was found throughout. A fire investigator have ruled the fire ’unintentional.