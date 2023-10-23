PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thirty firefighters were on the scene of a house fire overnight on South Webster in Peoria.



When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was ongoing, with smoke billowing from the house. Firefighter crews searched the two-story home when they arrived, but no one was found inside. More crews were called to cut the roof open to avoid the possibility of an explosion. Due to the extent of the damage, the home was deemed a total loss, with damages estimated at $50,000.



Peoria Community Development ordered an emergency demolition due to the severity of the fire. Crews continued to stand by at the demolition to prevent another fire from breaking out.



The fire is still under investigation.