Home invasion in South Streator leads to shooting death Sunday morning

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following a shooting that happened during a home invasion in South Streator Sunday morning.

Livingston County Deputies said the home invasion took place Sunday morning in the 1600 block of S. Bloomington Street in South Streator. They investigated the home invasion with the help of the Streator Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

At some point, the situation escalated, and someone “who did not live at the residence” was shot and killed during the incident, according to deputies.

At this time, deputies have not released the identities of those involved as the incident is being actively investigated.

They said the home invasion situation is an isolated situation, and there is no immediate danger to the public.