Home on Moss Avenue gets solar panels installed for the first time

PEORIA, Ill. — A home in the Moss Avenue Historical District got a solar panel system installed on their home by Porter Electric LLC.

This is the first home that got approved for the installation on Moss Avenue and could possibly pave the way for future projects.

Project Manager Shane Helle says renewable energy is the way to go.

“I believe in renewable energy, there’s no reason to dig it up out of the ground and honestly it’s affordable, it’s comparable price to natural gas at this point, coals costing more than wind and solar,” said Helle.

Not only is it nice on the wallet it’s good for the environment too, more and more people in Illinois are turning to solar.

“Everyone’s interested throughout Illinois so you see more and more people asking questions and getting involved,” Helle said.

After the installation is complete it will take three to four years before the savings begin which can be in the thousands per year. For people that are interested in solar Helle says now is the time to do it.

“You’re getting state incentives that can pay for 30%-50% of your project that you get back as a check and you also have a 30% Federal tax credit,” Helle said. “To me it’s beautiful you’re producing energy on your own home you’re producing your own energy from the sunlight that we’re finally seeing right now.”