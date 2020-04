PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Monday would have been the 2020 season home opener for the Peoria Chiefs, but due to concerns of COVID-19, the season has been put on hold.

Since fans can’t come to Dozer Park today for a game, the Chiefs are giving items away on their Twitter account.

All you have to do is follow, comment and re-tweet which give-away you are interested in.

As of right now there is no tentative start date for the MILB or MLB seasons, but discussions are ongoing.

