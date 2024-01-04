PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The shooting of a South Peoria house on Tuesday was partially captured by a surveillance camera, according to Peoria police.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, there was an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system that indicated nine rounds had been fired in the 1000 block of West Third Avenue. That’s near the intersection of North Saratoga Street.

The alert came in just after 4 p.m. and residents were out when officers arrived. They said they heard the shots but did not see who was actually shooting or where the shots came from, the report said.

Fifteen shell casings were found near the intersection of Third and Saratoga, the report said. A woman reportedly told officers her car had been shot at but police were unable to get much information.

Then in the 200 block of Saratoga, a house showed fresh damage to a garage door. The resident used their camera to show officers that four people were at the corner near the intersection when a silver vehicle drives by.

As it does, at least one person is seen in the camera footage shooting at the vehicle which drove off. All four men then fled the area.

Police have made no arrests.