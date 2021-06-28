Home Sweet Home Ministries basement flooded with 38 inches of rain

Bloomington, Ill. (WMBD) – Dry goods underwater, freezers damaged, and workshop equipment destroyed.

“This was a very significant storm, I would say one we haven’t seen in decades,” said the Director of Bloomington Public Works Kevin Kothe.

Kothe said the official record for the weekend was 7.5 inches of rainfall but some areas saw even more.

“For instance where I live I saw 11.4 inches and 7 inches in 3 hours which is a huge amount of rain really quickly,” said Kothe.

The CEO of Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington, Matt Burgess walked into the basement filled with water Friday night.

“The high watermark in our basement was 38 inches, we had 38 inches of standing water in our basement overnight Friday night into Saturday,” said Burgess.

The basement stretches 10,000 square feet and is home to dry goods, freezers, and workshop equipment for people in need but now everything has to be tossed.

“We have a company here that is cleaning out the food that has spoiled that were in our freezers the dry goods that we had underwater,” said Burgess.

The CEO said clearing out the basement wasn’t the only thing community members were helping with.

“When it started to flood again we were trying to keep people safe, there were kids walking through over there, there’s a sinkhole that developed so we were trying to keep kids from stepping into the sinkhole over there… yeah its been a little crazy,” said Burgess.

Burgess estimates the damage total to be around $75,000-100,000 but said despite the damage and costs he said they will still continue to serve the community.

For more information on ways to help, you can visit their website.