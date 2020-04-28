Home Sweet Home Ministries challenging the community to match donors $60,000 contribution

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of donors is challenging the community to match their donation of $60,000 to Home Sweet Home Ministries as part of their may community challenge

Home Sweet Home provides assistance and housing to the homeless and those in need.

The May Community Challenge is an annual month-long fundraiser, dollars raised support services including a homeless shelter and food distribution, for homeless and low-income individuals and families.

CEO Mary Ann Pullin says the community support is needed now more than ever.

“It’s very important because we have people that have nowhere else to live and so they are staying in our shelter. They are relying on us to provide them with services and meals. All of that takes money and requires staffing and the supplies to fill those requests,” said Pullin.

Pullin says most of the organization’s income is from donations, last year the may community challenge raised nearly $120,000.