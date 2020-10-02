Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington announcing changes to its holiday meals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Changes are coming this year to the holiday meals provided by Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington.

The agency will not be delivering hot plates or hosting sit down meals this Thanksgiving. The shelter says it’s not safe for volunteers to go door to door to homebound families due to COVID-19.

Home Sweet Home Ministries CEO Mary Ann Pullin said families that ate with the shelter last holiday season will get a gift card instead.

“We know it’s not the same as a nice home-cooked, warm thanksgiving dinner. And we know that and we wish it would be different. But we feel it is necessary, just for safety,” Pullin said.

Pullin says about 300 households will receive $10-dollar gift cards. Anyone eligible should expect a call soon.

This change does not affect day-to-day meal operations. Those able can still go to Home Sweet Home Ministries to pick up a sack meal anytime during the day.

