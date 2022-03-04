BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington are asking the community to consider donating sack lunch supplies to the nonprofit, so they can continue providing lunches to those in need.

Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said immediate needs include: lunch meats, bread, and cheese, as well as individual bags of chips and packaged desserts. They also accept fruits like apples and cuties.

Home Sweet Homes Food Services Manager said the lunches really help those in the community who might otherwise go without.

Burgess said they’ve provided sack lunches to the community since the pandemic started, replacing in-house meals.

He said their sack lunches also go to shelter residents to take to their jobs.

“It’s not unusual for us to distribute 20-30 sack lunches in a day, that’s a lot of sliced bread, that’s a lot of lunch meat, that’s a lot of sliced cheese, and all of those other items, and so that’s why we need the support from the community because we are doing a large volume of sack lunches, each and every day,” said Burgess.

He said donations can be dropped off at their Bread for Life Food Co-op, located next to the shelter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but also are accepted at the front desk as well.