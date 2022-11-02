BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather.

Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.

Community members can come in; build a puzzle, play a board game or attend one of the daily events.

Burgess said it’s a place where all people can come and feel safe and welcome.

“It’s allowed us to reach people in new ways, people that we might not have ordinarily interacted with are coming into The Junction. They might not have come into the shelter, but they’ll come in here and sit down and we can have a conversation with them. We’ve really seen in just the first few months fulfilling what our hopes were,” Burgess said.

Heartland community college also teaches GED courses in the space. Private conference rooms are also available for non-profits to rent out and hold meetings.

The Junction is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.